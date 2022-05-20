Reliance Jio Announces Unlimited Benefits for 4 Days in Flood-Hit Assam

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced complimentary services offer for the customers in the flood-hit areas of Assam and Northeast. The new offer is a part of a relief measure for the region as over 7 lakh people have been affected due to flood.

The company will offer unlimited calls for four days for helping the user to connect to their family and friends.

According to Jio, the eligible customers living in Assam and Northeast region will be liable to avail of free calls to any network and data service for the next four days, starting from Friday (May 20) itself.

The new plan includes 100 SMS per day for the next four days and up to 1.5GB of data per day. Those who are based in the flood-hit areas like Karbi Anglong East, Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong West, Cachar in Assam and Hojai- will be liable to avail of the benefits from the telecom network provider.

Reliance Jio has started to roll out the message to its customer based in Assam, which writes: “During last few days your service experience was impacted due to extreme weather conditions. As a goodwill gesture, we have applied a COMPLIMENTARY 4-DAY UNLIMITED PLAN on your number."

They further added, “There is ongoing rain in many areas and the situation may deteriorate further. The IMD has given a RED ALERT for the State. In some of the areas, the network is cut off and customers are not contactable, whereas in other areas customers are unable to do recharges due to travel constraints. This plan is a timely humanitarian gesture to the affected customers of Jio,” it added.

To check for the balance, one can follow the steps below:

· Open the Jio App

· Click on the hamburger menu in the top left corner

· Now click on My Plans

· Under My Plans, you will be able to check if you are able to avail the free 4-day unlimited plan from Jio or not