IIT-G and Assam Govt Signs MoU to Set up Multi-Specialty Hospital

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) and Assam Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the first of its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-specialty 350-bedded hospital.

The MoU was signed in the presence of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Signing the MoU, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research & innovations at the upcoming institute will enhance India’s medical tech industry in the coming years.

The project will cost Rs. 546 crores. The 350-bedded hospital will come up at the campus of IIT-Guwahati and act as an interface between doctors, researchers and technologists.

Assam Advance Health Innovation Institute will focus on research and innovation in advanced areas like stem cell research, implantation, artificial intelligence, simulation labs, robotic surgery, and wearables electronics among others.

The institute will spread over 50,000 square metres.

Also Read: Assam Floods Force School Children To Travel In Boats

Sidhharth Singh, commissioner and secretary in the department of health in the state, said the move aims to promote research in diverse areas of health sciences and technology.

While Assam would be providing funding grants, the IIT will offer knowhow and identify research projects.

A special purpose vehicle run by a board of directors will execute the project.

Singh said Assam is “very keen to also engage with private companies, corporate houses, and philanthropic organisations to come forward as well”.

CM Sarma also took to twitter to made the announcement. A momentous day for Assam as we signed an MoU with @IITGuwahati, in presence of Union Education Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp ji, to establish the first of its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-speciality 350-bed hospital,” he said.

“AAHI will mark a new paradigm in interdisciplinary medical research & innovations at the upcoming institute will enhance India’s medical tech industry in the coming years. Our Govt has committed ₹546 cr for the project while IIT-G will contribute the required land & expertise,” the chief minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, the union education minister said that the world class multi-specialty hospital will help bring global expertise and will usher in a new era of healthcare and medical research in the region. It will also lay a strong foundation for India to become a knowledge-based society.