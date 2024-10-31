Reliance Jio's Diwali Offer: Users Can Avail Free Internet Access for 1 Year

In a bid to cater to the increasing data demands in India, Reliance Jio has launched a special Diwali Dhamaka offer, granting free internet access to nearly 490 million users. This festive promotion allows Jio customers to enjoy complimentary internet for a full year, making it an excellent option for those seeking uninterrupted data services.
The Diwali Dhamaka offer aims to enhance the online experience for users, providing a daily data limit without interruptions. Users can also take advantage of 5G data, making it particularly appealing for high-speed internet users. Additionally, Jio has rolled out various festive deals that come with added benefits.
To avail themselves of the free data under this Diwali promotion, customers must purchase at least Rs 20,000 through My Store. Upon meeting this requirement, they will receive free internet access for the remainder of the year, representing considerable savings. This exclusive offer is available until November 3, prompting interested users to act swiftly to take advantage of the benefits.
Furthermore, Jio has introduced a special deal on its Air Fiber plans, allowing customers to access Jio Air Fiber services for three months at no extra charge under the Diwali Dhamaka offer, further enhancing the value of the package.
With these enticing benefits, Jio's Diwali Dhamaka offer presents an attractive opportunity for users looking for affordable and dependable internet access during the festive season.