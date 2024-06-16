Reserve Bank of India Conferred Risk Manager of The Year Award 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been awarded the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024 by Central Banking, London, UK.
This accolade celebrates RBI's significant strides in enhancing its risk culture and awareness, underscoring its pivotal role in ensuring the stability of India's financial system.
Announcing the achievement on social media platform X, the official RBI account stated, "The Reserve Bank of India has been awarded the Risk Manager of the Year Award 2024 by Central Banking, London, UK. RBI was awarded the best risk manager for improving its risk culture and awareness. Executive Director Shri Manoranjan Mishra received the award on behalf of the RBI."
Executive Director Manoranjan Mishra represented RBI at the award ceremony held in London, where the institution's rigorous approach to risk management was lauded for its effectiveness in navigating India's dynamic financial environment. This award underscores RBI's commitment to excellence in risk management, reinforcing its pivotal role in safeguarding financial stability amidst global economic challenges.