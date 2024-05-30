RBI Projects India's Real GDP Growth At 7% For 2024-25

The digitalization of the tax system has led to a surge in tax collections, with direct tax revenues projected to reach 6.7 per cent of GDP in 2024-25, the highest in three decades. The current account deficit (CAD) is anticipated to remain manageable, supported by a projected rebound in global trade and an increase in India’s share of world remittance receipts from 11.1 per cent in 2019 to an estimated 15.2 per cent in 2024.