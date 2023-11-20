Rupee Falls 9 Paise to Close at All-Time Low of 83.35 Against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee on Monday declined by 9 paise settling at its all-time low of 83.35 against the US dollar, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities, reports said.
Foreign fund outflows also weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.
The local unit opened at 83.25 and settled at its lifetime low level of 83.35 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.
The rupee settled at 83.26 against the American currency on Friday. Earlier, the rupee closed at its lowest level of 83.33 against the dollar on November 13, this year.
The dollar index was trading 0.42 percent lower at 103.48. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.66 percent to USD 81.14 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they sold shares worth Rs 477.76 crore, reports said.