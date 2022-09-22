Rupee Falls To Record Low Of 80.28 Against Dollar, Further Slip Expected

After hitting record lows against the dollar on Thursday, the Indian rupee is expected to fall further as the United States Federal Reserve hinted at further and more aggressive rate hikes in a bid to control inflation.

The rupee opened at a record low of 80.2850 per US dollar, down from the previous session’s 79.9750.

The US Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in line with expectations, and hinted at further hikes in the future and that rates would stay elevated until 2024.

Asian currencies opened weaker with the Chinese yuan slipping below 7.10 per dollar. The head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors, Anil Bhansali said, “After the hawkish Fed Reserve commentary, the rupee is (set to fall).”

If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to step back, the rupee would further lose grip, according to Samir Lodha, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.