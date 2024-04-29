Russian Chamber of Commerce Deepens India Ties with Second Office in Mumbai

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Russian Federation has expanded its presence in India by inaugurating its second office in Mumbai, aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and investment in new sectors.
A high-level business delegation led by Sergey Katyrin, President of CCI, attended an interactive meeting organized by the World Trade Center Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI).
Katyrin emphasized the longstanding and strategic relationship between India and Russia, describing India as a reliable friend. He highlighted CCI's extensive representation of Russian business interests, with over 53,000 member organizations nationwide.
Despite legal restrictions on establishing multiple offices in a single country, Katyrin explained that the growing importance of the India-Russia business ties justified the opening of a second office in Mumbai.
The primary objective of both CCI offices in India is to foster bilateral trade, investment, and technology partnerships, benefiting both Russian and Indian companies. Katyrin also addressed the significant trade deficit India faces with Russia, expressing the intention of the representative offices to facilitate Indian exports and balance the trade relationship.
Aleksei Surovtsev, Consul General of the Russian Federation, highlighted the substantial growth in bilateral trade, with Russia now ranking as India's fourth largest trading partner. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai, expressed optimism about further strengthening the bilateral trade relationship, despite existing international sanctions, aiming to surpass the USD 100 billion mark in the next three years.