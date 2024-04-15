Samsung Dethrones Apple to Become New Leader in the Global Smartphone Market

In a significant shift, Samsung dethroned Apple to claim the top spot as the world's leading smartphone brand, as per a report by IDC. The report highlights a 7.8% year-over-year increase in global smartphone shipments, totaling 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024.
Samsung emerged triumphant with 60.1 million units shipped, capturing a substantial 20.8% market share. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a 10% decline in shipments, delivering 50.1 million units. This contrasts with the 55.4 million iPhones shipped in the same quarter last year, resulting in a 17.3% market share for Apple in Q1 2024.
Xiaomi secured the third position with a 14.1% market share, dispatching just over 40 million units in the same quarter.
IDC's Ryan Reith noted that while Samsung and Apple are expected to maintain their stronghold in the high-end market, the resurgence of Huawei in China and remarkable gains from other players like Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will compel both OEMs to seek avenues for expansion and diversification.
Nabila Popal of IDC's Worldwide Tracker team highlighted a notable shift in power among major players in the market, indicating that this trend is likely to persist as companies adjust their strategies in the post-recovery landscape. Popal specifically noted Xiaomi's resurgence after experiencing significant declines in recent years and Transsion's establishment as a stable presence in the Top 5, driven by aggressive growth in international markets.
Transsion emerged as the fastest-growing brand, witnessing an impressive 84.5% increase in shipments. The Chinese conglomerate dispatched 28.5 million units, securing a market share of just under 10%.