Business

Samsung Dethrones Apple to Become New Leader in the Global Smartphone Market

Samsung dethroned Apple to claim the top spot as the world's leading smartphone brand while Xiaomi secured the third position.
Samsung Dethrones Apple to Become New Leader in the Global Smartphone Market
Samsung Dethrones Apple to Become New Leader in the Global Smartphone Market
Pratidin Time

In a significant shift, Samsung dethroned Apple to claim the top spot as the world's leading smartphone brand, as per a report by IDC. The report highlights a 7.8% year-over-year increase in global smartphone shipments, totaling 289.4 million units in the first quarter of 2024.

Samsung emerged triumphant with 60.1 million units shipped, capturing a substantial 20.8% market share. Meanwhile, Apple experienced a 10% decline in shipments, delivering 50.1 million units. This contrasts with the 55.4 million iPhones shipped in the same quarter last year, resulting in a 17.3% market share for Apple in Q1 2024.

Xiaomi secured the third position with a 14.1% market share, dispatching just over 40 million units in the same quarter.

IDC's Ryan Reith noted that while Samsung and Apple are expected to maintain their stronghold in the high-end market, the resurgence of Huawei in China and remarkable gains from other players like Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo will compel both OEMs to seek avenues for expansion and diversification.

Nabila Popal of IDC's Worldwide Tracker team highlighted a notable shift in power among major players in the market, indicating that this trend is likely to persist as companies adjust their strategies in the post-recovery landscape. Popal specifically noted Xiaomi's resurgence after experiencing significant declines in recent years and Transsion's establishment as a stable presence in the Top 5, driven by aggressive growth in international markets.

Transsion emerged as the fastest-growing brand, witnessing an impressive 84.5% increase in shipments. The Chinese conglomerate dispatched 28.5 million units, securing a market share of just under 10%.

Samsung Dethrones Apple to Become New Leader in the Global Smartphone Market
Apple Warns iPhone Users Worldwide of Pegasus Spyware Threat
Samsung
Xiaomi
iphone

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
assambusinessnews>>assambusinessnews/samsung-dethrones-apple-to-become-new-leader-in-the-global-smartphone-market
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com