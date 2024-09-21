Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Set For Major Price Drop On Amazon
Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, renowned for its cutting-edge features and performance, is soon to be available at an irresistible price. Initially launched at Rs 1,24,999, the device has already undergone significant price reductions and is currently available for Rs 84,999 on Amazon. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival starting September 27, savvy shoppers can snag the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just Rs 69,999. This limited-time offer also includes additional discounts from various bank and coupon deals, presenting an excellent opportunity for those in the market for a premium smartphone.
Exceptional Offer on Galaxy S23 Ultra
The remarkable Rs 69,999 deal is specifically for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As highlighted on Amazon’s sale page, this substantial discount is part of the Great Indian Festival, allowing customers to own Samsung’s flagship device at an unbeatable price.
Key Specifications and Features
The Galaxy S23 Ultra features an impressive 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, ensuring exceptional performance for gaming, multitasking, and more. The device runs on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1, providing a smooth user experience.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera setup, which includes a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 10MP telephoto lenses capable of 3x and 10x optical zoom. For selfies, a 12MP front camera is also included.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, wireless PowerShare, and fast wireless charging 2.0, ensuring that users stay powered throughout the day.
Why Choose the Galaxy S23 Ultra?
At a price under Rs 70,000, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an appealing choice for anyone seeking a flagship smartphone. With its powerful Snapdragon processor, stunning display, and sophisticated camera capabilities, it remains an excellent value even a year after its launch. Additionally, the inclusion of the S Pen enhances productivity, making this device a must-have for tech enthusiasts.