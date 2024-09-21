Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Set For Major Price Drop On Amazon

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, renowned for its cutting-edge features and performance, is soon to be available at an irresistible price. Initially launched at Rs 1,24,999, the device has already undergone significant price reductions and is currently available for Rs 84,999 on Amazon. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival starting September 27, savvy shoppers can snag the Galaxy S23 Ultra for just Rs 69,999. This limited-time offer also includes additional discounts from various bank and coupon deals, presenting an excellent opportunity for those in the market for a premium smartphone.