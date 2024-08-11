SEBI Responds to Allegations in Hindenburg Research Report

Regarding the allegations of inaction against the Adani Group, SEBI clarified that the claims have been thoroughly investigated. The Hon'ble Supreme Court, in an order dated January 3, 2024, noted that SEBI had completed 22 out of 24 investigations into the Adani Group. One more investigation was completed in March 2024, and the final one is nearing completion. SEBI emphasized that it has conducted an extensive investigation, including issuing over 1,100 letters and emails, seeking assistance from domestic and foreign regulators, and examining over 12,000 pages of documents.