Sensex At All-Time High As Stock Indices Start On Positive Note

Indian stock indices started the new week with a positive bias, extending gains from the previous sessions. The benchmark Sensex is at its new all-time high.

At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 62,393.27 points, up 99.63 points or 0.16 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,536.10 points, up 23.35 points, up 0.13 per cent.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, BPCL, CBI Life, Hero Motocorp, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors are the top five gainers, while Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC, JSW Steel, and HDFC Bank are the top five losers, National Stock Exchange data showed.

The robust inflows of foreign funds, relative strength in the Rupee, and hint by the US Fed on slowing down on policy rates supported Indian stock markets.

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy review meeting showed a substantial majority of members judged that a slowing in the pace of increase in policy rates would likely "soon be appropriate".