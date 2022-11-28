Assam: Cattle Smuggling Bid Foiled, 2 Held At Jorabat

Police in Assam’s Jorabat on Sunday intercepted a vehicle and arrested two people on charges of smuggling cattle.

According to reports, police officials recovered as many as six cattle being illegally smuggled from the vehicle.

Officials informed that based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid going down, a checking was set-up during which the vehicle was intercepted.

Apart from the cattle, police arrested the driver and the co-pilot of the vehicle. They were identified by officials as Ahmed Ali and Matiur Hussain.

Police further informed that cattle-laden vehicle was coming from Mukalmua in the Nalbari district of Assam and was headed to Byrnihat when it was intercepted at Jorabat.