Sensex Hits 64,000, Nifty At 19,000 As Benchmark Indices Soar To Record Highs

The positive momentum was aided by the buying of market heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. The 30-share Sensex jumped by 621.07 points to extend its previous day’s rally and hit its all-time high of 64,031.10 during afternoon trade. On the other hand, the 50-share Nifty climbed by another 193.85 points to reach its lifetime peak of 19,011.25.