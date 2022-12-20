Sensex Down 100 Pts, Indian Stocks Settle Lower At Closing Bell

Paring some of the losses in early trade, Indian stock indices closed marginally lower on Tuesday tracking positive cues from global markets.

Sensex closed at 61,702.29 points, down 103.90 points or 0.17 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 18,385.30 points, down 35.15 points or 0.19 per cent. Sensex and Nifty's intraday low was 61,102 points and 18,202 points respectively.

"Global markets fell (on Tuesday) after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly changed its ultra-dovish stance and tweaked its bond yield controls - a move that will allow long-term interest rates to rise more," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, adding that low market volumes have led to higher intraday volatility in the financial markets.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, SBI Life, Eicher Motors, UPL, Tata Motors, and Hindustan Unilever were the top five losers. In contrast, Adani Enterprises, TCS, Reliance, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed.