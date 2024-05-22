Sensex-Nifty Open On Cautious Note As DII Buying Balances FII Selling

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, noted that institutional activity this month shows no excessive concern regarding potential election result jitters. He highlighted that net institutional selling is nearly neutral, with FII selling amounting to Rs 37,500 crores being almost balanced by DII buying of Rs 37,369 crores. Vijayakumar pointed out that the FII selling was triggered by the outperformance of Chinese stocks, prompting FIIs to sell in the expensive Indian market and buy in the cheaper Hong Kong market. This indicates that institutional activity does not reflect election-related concerns.