Six Social Ventures Secure Rs 57 Lakh at SBI YFI Conclave 2025

The SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India, successfully concluded the SBI Youth for India (YFI) Conclave 2025 in Guwahati, underscoring its continued commitment to rural transformation through youth-led innovation. The event brought together a diverse group of social entrepreneurs, development sector experts, academicians, and SBI YFI alumni for a day of meaningful deliberation, collaboration, and impact storytelling.

The Conclave was graced by Padma Shri awardee Ms. Bertha Dkhar, Executive Director of the Bethany Society, Shillong, alongside senior dignitaries from the SBI Foundation, including Mr. Sanjay Prakash, Managing Director & CEO, and Mr. Jagannath Sahoo, President & COO. The speakers shared powerful insights into the role of youth in co-creating sustainable, community-led solutions for India's rural challenges.

Over the years, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has fostered a strong cohort of changemakers who have launched transformative initiatives across thematic areas such as education, renewable energy, women’s empowerment, traditional crafts, environmental sustainability, rural livelihoods, healthcare, water access, and more. The 2025 edition of the Conclave provided a platform to reflect on these efforts and celebrate the lasting impact made by the Fellows at the grassroots.

A key highlight of the event was SBI YFI Sahyog – The Pitch Fest, which followed a Shark Tank-inspired format. Ten promising social ventures pitched their innovative, impact-driven ideas to an esteemed jury comprising notable industry leaders, including Anupam Joshi and Swapnil Sinha. After a competitive round of presentations, six ventures were awarded a total of ₹57 lakh in seed funding and will also receive strategic mentorship from the SBI Foundation and sector experts to help scale their initiatives.

In his address, Mr. Sanjay Prakash emphasized the importance of empowering young changemakers as key agents of rural development.

He stated, "For over 14 years, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship has been a catalyst for social change, empowering 640 dedicated individuals to co-create sustainable solutions at the grassroots. Through our focus on key thematic areas, including education, healthcare, women empowerment, and rural livelihoods, our Fellows have made a lasting impact across 21 States and Union Territories, transforming the lives of over 1,50,000 people."

He added, "This journey is a testament to the power of collective action and innovation in addressing critical social challenges. By fostering a network of socially conscious leaders, we are not only driving immediate change but also building a strong foundation for long-term rural development. As we look ahead, SBI Foundation remains committed to expanding this impact, supporting social entrepreneurs, and strengthening community-driven initiatives. Our goal is to continue bridging gaps, empowering communities, and enabling sustainable progress through collaboration and innovation.”

The SBI YFI Conclave 2025 stood as a powerful reminder of what is possible when purpose-driven youth, supported by visionary institutions, come together to uplift communities and reimagine India's development trajectory from the ground up.