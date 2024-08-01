Bangladesh Bans Jamaat-E-Islami Party Following Violent Protests That Left More Than 200 Dead

Article 38 of the constitution read: “Every citizen shall have the right to form associations or unions, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of morality or public order: Provide that no person shall have the right to form, or be a member or otherwise take part in the activities of any communal or other association or union which in the name or on the basis of any religion has for its object, or pursues, a political purpose.”

The 1972 ban on religious parties meant an end to Jamaat’s presence in the political scene. But this was to be short-lived.

Just four years later, the military government led by Ziaur Rahman swept to power.

Zia inserted the Islamic phrase Bismillah in the constitution’s preamble and replaced “secularism” with “Absolute Trust and Faith in the Almighty Allah”.

He then went further. He repealed the ban by issuing a martial law proclamation, which allowed the formation and functioning of organisations based on religion.

He, however, did not touch the Special Powers Act (SPA) 1974.

“No person shall form, or be a member or otherwise take part in the activities of, any communal or other association or union which in the name or on the basis of any religion has for its object, or pursues, a political purpose,” says Sub-section 1 of Section 20 of the SPA.

This section soon morphed into a tool to suppress opponents, while still turning a blind eye to the ban on politicising religion.