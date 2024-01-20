SKJ Jewellers Showcases Antique Collection at Royal Jewelry Show in Guwahati

SKJ Jewellers, one of Jaipur's most famous and popular jewellery brands, is in Guwahati these days with its collection of antique jewellery.
SKJ stall was very popular among the women on the very first day in the Royal Jewellery Show organized at Aashi Apsara, Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati. The main reason for this is the trust of the last 25 years. The antique collection of jewellery made by them is making every woman visiting there crazy. The private SKJ counter of the three-day exhibition was inaugurated by well-known social worker R S Joshi.
On this occasion, owner of SKJ Jewellers Sanjay Joshi, Priyanka Joshi and Shalini Sharma and eminent persons were present.
SKJ Jewellers has showcased its exclusive jewellery collection and designs.
In this regard, Sanjay Joshi of SKJ Jewellers said that keeping in view the demand of the customers, every range of jewellery is available at their place.
“Our collection was greatly appreciated and purchased by the customers here. He told that this time in the three-day exhibition organized in Guwahati, collections of uncut diamond, polki, open setting polki, antique and temple jewelery were presented, which are different from others in themselves. Keeping in mind the upcoming festival and wedding season, many unique collections of Polki have also been presented in the exhibition in Guwahati, which have been carved by selected professional artisans. Apart from this, under the supervision of young Uday Joshi and Shreya Sharma, keeping in mind the preferences of today's girls, a collection of Minimal Jewelery is also available, which has been prepared by young students undergoing jewelery training,” Sanjay Joshi said.
Joshi claimed that he has more than 180 antique and polki designs of jewellery, which will not be found anywhere else in the market. SKJ has been honoured with various jewelery awards, including the Dancing Doll Ring manufactured by us which has been awarded with the Asia's Best Design Award.
He called upon all Guwahati residents to visit Aashi Apsara and see his collection. Also, people of Guwahati should come to Jaipur and see the collection in two showrooms of SKJ Jewellers and make their special occasions more memorable by shopping, asserted Joshi.