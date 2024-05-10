Sohum Shoppe Expands Reach with Grand Launch of 7th Store in Dimapur

Sohum Shoppe, a leading retail destination in North East India, has unveiled its newest store in Dimapur, marking its 7th establishment in the region. Situated opposite the West Police Station on Supply Colony Road, Midland, the sprawling 22,000 square feet store promises an exciting shopping experience for customers.
The inauguration ceremony, held on May 10, was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Chairman Manohar Lal Jalan, Managing Directors Sandeep Jalan and Siddharth Jalan, and K.K. Angami, alongside other notable invitees.
Catering to diverse consumer needs, the store offers a wide array of products across categories such as Apparel, Footwear, Children's Wear, Beauty & Accessories, Jewellery, Toys, and Home Decor. With ample parking space, accommodating over 130 vehicles, Sohum Shoppe aims to become a preferred shopping destination for the people of Nagaland.
Employing its commitment to local employment, Sohum has recruited 120 employees for the new Dimapur store, furthering its contribution to the regional economy.
Renowned for its innovative product mix and vibrant store ambiance, Sohum Shoppe revolutionizes modern retail in the North East. Housing an extensive range of national and international brands including Superdry, Gas, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Forever New, and many more, the store aims to cater to diverse consumer preferences.
With sophisticated visual merchandising and a modern store layout, the Dimapur store promises a delightful shopping experience for patrons. Each category boasts distinct flooring and fixtures, enhancing convenience and aesthetics.
Sohum Shoppe's expansion in Dimapur adds to its existing presence across the North East, including stores in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, and Naharlagun. With a legacy spanning 24 years, Sohum continues to redefine retail standards in the region.
Reflecting on the journey, M.L. Jalan, Chairman of Sohum Shoppe, attributes the success to the collective efforts of the team, customer loyalty, and divine grace.
Sandeep Jalan, Managing Director, emphasizes customer satisfaction as a paramount goal, aiming to foster long-term relationships with patrons.
Siddharth Jalan, Managing Director, underscores the evolving consumer preferences, positioning Sohum as a trusted brand synonymous with fashion-forward choices and exceptional service.
As Sohum Shoppe expands its footprint in Dimapur, it reaffirms its commitment to serving the North East with quality products, aspirational brands, and unparalleled shopping experiences.