SpiceJet In Trouble? CCO, Commercial Team Members Leave Firm

In the meantime, the airline managed to decrease its net loss to Rs 428 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, which is a notable improvement compared to the net loss of Rs 835 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. SpiceJet currently operates approximately 250 flights per day, serving 48 destinations within India as well as international destinations. Its fleet is a mix of aircraft, including the Boeing 737 Max, Boeing 700 and Q400s.