SpiceJet Aircraft Grounded At Delhi Airport Catches Fire

The engine of a grounded SpiceJet Q400 aircraft caught fire at the Delhi International airport on Tuesday evening during maintenance works, officials informed.
According to officials, all personnel are safe and no one sustained injuries in the incindent. Speaking about the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that a fire warning was observed in an engine of the Q400 plane that was undergoing maintenance and the fire extinguisher was discharged.
As a precaution, the fire brigade was called in, while all aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, the spokesperson added.
Meanwhile, an official at the airport said that around 8 pm, the fire was first reported in one of the engines of the grounded aircraft and later the fire was successfully extinguished.
In a statement, the airline spokesperson said, “On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 engine.”
It may be mentioned that the Q400 is a turbo-prop aircraft. The airline’s website mentioned that it has Q400 aircraft that can 78 and 90 passengers.
The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said earlier in the day that it has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime.