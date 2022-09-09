Startup Quickobook Raises Rs 1 Crore from NVCL for Expansion

Quickobook has raised funds worth Rs 1 crore from NEDFi Venture Capital Limited (NVCL) for the expansion program to metro cities and also received appreciation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

With NVCL funds, the company has launched Surgery Care assistance counting from pick and drop to admission and discharge, claim benefits, and also in case of financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakhs can be availed within 48 hours.

Quickobook has launched surgery care assistance for patients in the northeast and is now moving to metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and many more.

On the occasion, founder of Quickobook Biswajit Paul said, “We have expanded Quickobook in the entire northeast, from booking doctor’s appointments, medicine delivery, booking lab tests we have all the necessary services and now we also have surgery care in Guwahati and Silchar.”

“Hounourable Chief Minister of Assam has also appreciated the efforts in easing patient-doctor communication. We are now on boarding hospitals from Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai into our surgery initiative”, he added.

Notably, www.quickobook.com shares the largest network across the northeast with 5000 plus doctors and more than 6.5 lakh patients’ lives touched. Quickobook has employed 18 people under direct payroll and 2,126 franchise stores working as an indirect agent.