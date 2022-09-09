Astha Choudhury Sets New Record at National Aquatic Championships

Assam swimmer Astha Choudhury set a new national record at the ongoing 75th National Aquatic Championships at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati’s Sarusajai on Friday.

Astha clocked 1:03.07 to win a gold medal in the women’s 100m butterfly event breaking Arhatha Meghavi 2009 record of 1:03.24.

The 18-year-old Astha, who achieved her best in 2021, got into the lead in the last 20m before claiming the gold medal.

Speaking to media persons, Astha said, “I expected to make a record and since I was able to fulfill my dream and make everyone proud, I’m very happy.”

“I thank my parents, my coach and everyone who supported me. My aim now is the national games, which is a big event,” she further added.

On the other hand, swimmers Shivangi Sharma and Bikram Changmai also won medals in the penultimate day of the National Aquatic Championships.

Shivangi won a silver medal in the 200 metre freestyle event while Bikram won a silver medal in the men’s 100 metre Butterfly event.