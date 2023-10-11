Surya Roshni organised Star Retailer Meet in Guwahati

Surya Roshni in its 50th year of operation is one of India’s most respected and trusted brands for Lighting, Fans, Home Appliances, Steel Pipes, and PVC pipes.
As the largest branded manufacturer of lighting products in India, Surya Roshni Ltd organised its Star Retailer Meet at Guwahati with association of their distributors- M/S P J Radio, M/S Rhino Electric, M/S Om Electricals, M/S Dew Lights, M/S Mali Electricals and M/S Guwahati Electricals and their 60 star retailers.
In the same meeting CEO Mr. Jitendra Agrawal, DGM- Mr Netrapal Singh, CM - Janakee Nanda and Branch Manager - Aseem Das were present.
During this meet the company has launched new products like Slim Panel Range - Slim Trim I & E, Platina LED Bulb, Mosquito Bat, Diamond LED and Jag Mag Diwali lights in 5/10/15 meter, Diwali Rope Light etc.
With a wide range of new product’s DGM Netrapal Singh said that the company is hopeful to achieve its new milestone in coming years.