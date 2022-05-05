Swiggy Ties Up with Garuda Aerospace for Drone Delivery Trials

Online food ordering and delivering platform Swiggy has begun trials for using drones to deliver groceries in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru.

Swiggy has entered into a partnership with Garuda Aerospace for the trials. The pilot project will assess the viability of using drones in Swiggy's grocery delivery service 'Instamart'.

Under the new plan, the drones will be used to replenish inventory between seller-run dark stores and a "common customer point."

Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace Agnishwar Jayaprakash called this partnership a "dawn of a new era in drone deliveries" and added that with cities getting more crowded, start-ups like Swiggy have understood how Advanced Garuda Aerospace drones can play a role in urban mobility and logistics via air to cut down-time of deliveries.

Garuda Aerospace Manufacturing Facilities in Gurgaon and Chennai were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of the Garuda Aerospace Kisan Drone Yathra.

