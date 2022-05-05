Man Trampled to Death by Wild Jumbos in Assam

In a tragic incident, one person was trampled to death by a herd of elephants at Dhansila in Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday morning.

The man has been identified as Putul Bauri. The incident took place when he was working in front of his house. A group of elephants passed by at the time he was working. Bauri was attacked by the elephants when he tried to chase them away.

No other family member was present at his house when the incident took place.

Later, the officials from the forest department reached the spot after they were informed. The body has been taken for post mortem.

