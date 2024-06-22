Assam Connection Emerges As OpenAI Acquires US-Based Startup Rockset

Dhruba is the son of Dr Arun Borthakur, a professor at the Department of Mathematics at Gauhati University. With 69 patents to his name, Dhruba's career includes pivotal roles such as an engineer on Facebook's database team, where he played a key role in developing the RocksDB data store. Previously, at Yahoo, he was instrumental in the creation of the Hadoop Distributed File System and contributed significantly to the Apache HBase project. His experience also spans roles at Veritas Software, founding an e-commerce startup called Oreceipt.com, and contributing to IBM-Transarc Labs' Andrew File System (AFS).