Top 5 Credit Cards To Maximize Online Shopping Rewards In India

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

For avid Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card stands out as an excellent choice. Prime members can enjoy an accelerated and unlimited 5 per cent cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members receive 3 per cent cashback. The card also offers 2 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay partner merchants and transactions like flight bookings, bill payments, and gift cards. Best of all, the card is lifetime-free, making it a cost-effective option for regular Amazon users. However, the 1 per cent cashback on non-Amazon transactions may be less appealing for those seeking a single card for all purchases.