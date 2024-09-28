Top 5 Credit Cards To Maximize Online Shopping Rewards In India

As online shopping continues to dominate consumer habits, selecting the right credit card can make a significant difference in maximizing savings. Credit cards designed for online shopping offer cashback, rewards, and discounts tailored to frequent online purchasers. With a variety of options available, some cards are co-branded with leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, while others provide general cashback benefits across multiple online and offline merchants. Here are five of the best credit cards in India for online shopping enthusiasts.
For avid Amazon shoppers, the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card stands out as an excellent choice. Prime members can enjoy an accelerated and unlimited 5 per cent cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members receive 3 per cent cashback. The card also offers 2 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay partner merchants and transactions like flight bookings, bill payments, and gift cards. Best of all, the card is lifetime-free, making it a cost-effective option for regular Amazon users. However, the 1 per cent cashback on non-Amazon transactions may be less appealing for those seeking a single card for all purchases.
Next on the list is the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a close competitor to the Amazon Pay ICICI card. Offering 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip, this card also extends 4 per cent cashback to popular brands like Cure.fit, Swiggy, PVR, and Uber. With additional perks like complimentary domestic lounge access and welcome benefits worth Rs. 600, this card is ideal for those who prefer a broader range of rewards beyond a single shopping platform.
For fashion enthusiasts, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card offers an impressive 7.5 per cent discount on Myntra purchases, along with 5 per cent cashback on partners like Swiggy, PVR, and Cleartrip. The card includes perks such as complimentary Myntra Insider Membership and free PVR tickets, making it a top choice for shoppers who prioritize Myntra. The annual fee of Rs. 500 is waived on spending Rs. 2 lakh in a year, providing added value for frequent users.
Catering to the millennial crowd, the HDFC Millennia Credit Card offers 5 per cent cashback on popular online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and more. Unlike other cards, rewards are earned as cash points, which can be redeemed for flights, hotels, or against the statement balance. With complimentary domestic lounge access and gift vouchers for high spending, this card is versatile for those who shop across multiple brands.
The Cashback SBI Card distinguishes itself by offering 5 per cent cashback on all online transactions without any merchant restrictions. This makes it a great option for those who prefer flexibility in their online spending. While the annual fee of Rs. 999 is on the higher side, it is waived on spending Rs. 2 lakh in the previous year. The card also offers 1 per cent cashback on offline spends and utility payments, adding to its overall appeal.
A newcomer in the credit card market, the YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card is a strong contender with 3 per cent cashback on all online spends and 1.5 per cent on offline transactions. The card’s high base cashback rate and annual fee waiver on spending Rs. 1.2 lakh in a year make it a competitive option for those seeking broad cashback benefits.
Choosing the right credit card for online shopping can lead to substantial savings on your purchases. Whether you prefer shopping on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, or across multiple platforms, these cards offer tailored benefits to suit different preferences. Before applying, consider your spending habits and select a card that aligns with your shopping needs to maximize your rewards and discounts.