Top Entrepreneurs Shaping India In 2024 Ranked By Hello Magazine

Prepare to be motivated by the innovative startups and experienced industry leaders who are redefining success and making a significant impact on the future of business. Hello Entrepreneurs Magazine has compiled a collection of bold ideas, unwavering determination, and groundbreaking ventures that will inspire you.
Sonal Gupta, Founder of Maansarovar Law Centre
Sonal Gupta, the creator of Maansarovar Law Centre, is a prime example of excellence in legal education. She is highly regarded in the field and has achieved a remarkable academic record. She has also played a significant role in shaping the careers of over 7500 students. Despite receiving numerous accolades, Sonal's desire to make a meaningful impact remains insatiable. Her vision is to completely transform legal education by establishing a university that combines theoretical knowledge with practical experience, to reach one million students. Get ready to witness her rise as one of India's most influential legal mentors, as she pioneers innovative teaching methods in the areas of CLAT and Judiciary coaching.
Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO of Clear Premium Water
Nayan Shah's exceptional strategic skills and unwavering dedication to achieving excellence have positioned Clear Premium Water as a leading player in the beverage industry. Through the introduction of innovative brands like 'NUbyClear' and strategic acquisitions like KELZAI Volcanic Water, Shah has been able to revolutionize the market, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach that not only meets consumer needs but also prioritizes the importance of purity and quality in branded water. His leadership marks the beginning of an exciting new phase of transformative innovation in the bottled water sector, emphasizing unmatched levels of purity and quality.
Dr. Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Founder and Managing Director of KGiSL Group of Companies
Dr. Ashok Bakthavathsalam, the individual behind the KGiSL Group of Companies, has played a crucial role in transforming Coimbatore from a textile center to a prominent technology hub. His creation of the KGiSL SEZ, acknowledged by the World Bank, highlights his significant contribution. Apart from his involvement in the IT sector, he also leads educational and healthcare initiatives as the Managing Trustee of KGiSL Group of Educational Institutions and KG Hospital, respectively. Furthermore, as the chairman of Empereal KGDS Renewable Energy Private Limited, he actively promotes renewable energy projects, thereby shaping Coimbatore's diverse economic landscape.
Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director of Ramagya Schools
Utkarsh Gupta, the Managing Director of Ramagya Schools, is a shining example of innovation in the field of education. He is leading the institution into new and uncharted areas, transforming education into a dynamic force that influences the economic future of the nation. With Gupta's guidance, Ramagya Schools have thrived and become influential educational institutions, with four campuses catering to more than 30,000 students. Gupta's inventive methods go beyond rote learning, encouraging students to develop a holistic understanding of the world and empowering them to apply their knowledge effectively. This prepares them to compete on a global scale and become successful citizens.
Sanjay Kumar, Promoter of Gamestacy India Private Limited
Sanjay Kumar, the founder of Gamestacy India Private Limited, recently spoke at the SPiCE Merger gaming conference. During his speech, he discussed the reasons behind the failure of his previous investment. However, he also took the opportunity to announce the launch of his new venture, Rassense Private Limited. Kumar mentioned that he incorporated the lessons learned from his failed investment into this new venture. Rassense has now become India's largest food service company. Prior to this, Kumar served as the CEO of Altran and Elior, where he successfully orchestrated several mergers, including the CRCL and Megabite acquisitions for Elior India. As the head of Rassense, which was formed through the amalgamation of CRCL and a Bangalore-based corporate food service company, Kumar oversees the largest domestically owned food services company in India. The company employs 3500 people and produces 275,000 daily meals, generating a revenue of INR 400 crore.
Narayan Rathod, Founder of RD Accessories
Narayan Rathod, the creator of RD Accessories, is a forward-thinking businessperson. Since completing his studies in 2017, he has transformed RD into a prominent brand for mobile accessories. He places great importance on delivering high-quality products and prioritizing customer satisfaction. In addition to his business ventures, Rathod established the RD Foundation to provide healthcare services in rural areas. He actively supports the Make in India initiative and has received accolades such as the India Icons Awards. Rathod has ambitious plans to expand both RD and the foundation's influence. Recently, he introduced his luxury brand, SAULT. Rathod serves as an inspiration through his entrepreneurial drive and commitment to social responsibility.
Dr. Milind Ghael, Founder & President of Akhand Bharat Akhand Healthcare Foundation
Dr. Milind Ghael, a doctor based in Gujarat, is at the forefront of a groundbreaking healthcare initiative that is benefiting thousands of people. His foundation, through the Bharat Social Security Number (BSSN), provides free monthly medications to 10,000 elderly individuals and offers discounts of up to 50 percent on essential drugs for people of all ages. Driven by a vision of a digitalized and inclusive healthcare system, his efforts also include upgrading hospital infrastructure and raising funds for patient support through this platform. With ambitions of expanding the initiative nationwide, Dr. Ghael exemplifies compassion and innovation in his mission to create a healthier Bharat by establishing an Integrated National Healthcare system.
Arun Pandit, Founder of Astro Arun Pandit
Arun Pandit Ji, popularly known as Astro Arun Pandit, has brought about a significant transformation in the fields of astrology and numerology in India. He has inherited a rich heritage of expertise in these mystical arts from his father, who was a highly respected astrologer. By dedicating himself to continuous learning and pursuing formal education, he has achieved the prestigious title of Gold Medalist Astrologer, combining traditional wisdom with scientific rigor. Arun Pandit Ji's philanthropic initiatives and visionary business ventures set him apart, as he continues to motivate and introduce innovative approaches, shaping the future of these ancient sciences.
Piyush Ravjibhai Sheta, Owner of Sheta Exports
Instafood, established in 2021, originated from a student's difficulty in finding authentic Indian food while living abroad. Darshana Ben, along with Madhu Ben & Tejal Ben, had a vision to address this common problem. Their company is dedicated to offering premium, easy-to-prepare Gujarati meals that are preserved using the natural drying technique, ensuring the preservation of both nutritional value and flavor. With a strong commitment to promoting healthy eating, Instafood provides a range of 100% vegetarian and Jain options, catering to individuals longing for home-cooked meals.
Sumit Arora, Director of Alniche Lifesciences
Sumit Arora, a capable and young leader, holds the position of Director at Alniche Lifesciences. With his strong business acumen, he has achieved numerous successes for the organization. Known for his strict discipline, he possesses a deep understanding of the intricacies of business. Under his astute guidance, Alniche Lifesciences is actively venturing into various medical sectors. Sumit is equally dedicated to driving the company's growth and expansion both in India and internationally. In the coming years, the organization plans to launch more than ten new divisions. With a postgraduate degree in management, Sumit's impeccable style aids in the rapid and robust growth of the organization.