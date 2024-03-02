Top Entrepreneurs Shaping India In 2024 Ranked By Hello Magazine

Sanjay Kumar, Promoter of Gamestacy India Private Limited

Sanjay Kumar, the founder of Gamestacy India Private Limited, recently spoke at the SPiCE Merger gaming conference. During his speech, he discussed the reasons behind the failure of his previous investment. However, he also took the opportunity to announce the launch of his new venture, Rassense Private Limited. Kumar mentioned that he incorporated the lessons learned from his failed investment into this new venture. Rassense has now become India's largest food service company. Prior to this, Kumar served as the CEO of Altran and Elior, where he successfully orchestrated several mergers, including the CRCL and Megabite acquisitions for Elior India. As the head of Rassense, which was formed through the amalgamation of CRCL and a Bangalore-based corporate food service company, Kumar oversees the largest domestically owned food services company in India. The company employs 3500 people and produces 275,000 daily meals, generating a revenue of INR 400 crore.