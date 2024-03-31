Toyota Explores All-Electric and Plug-In Hybrid Options for U.S. Truck Lineup

Toyota Motor is considering expanding its U.S. truck lineup to potentially include all-electric or plug-in hybrid electric versions of its Tacoma and Tundra pickups. Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor North America, stated that the Japanese automaker is evaluating its options based on anticipated customer demand and increasingly stringent federal emissions and fuel economy regulations.
Hollis mentioned during the New York Auto Forum conference that there is potential to broaden Toyota's truck footprint, including models like the Tundra and Tacoma, or possibly introducing new compact trucks based on customer preferences.
While Toyota has previously discussed plans for a range of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), including a midsize pickup like the Tacoma, recent discussions have included the possibility of plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).
Earlier this year, Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment in a Kentucky plant to manufacture a new all-electric, three-row SUV for the U.S. market. The company's Thailand president confirmed plans to produce a BEV version of its small Hilux pickup for global markets.
Hollis expressed interest in the electric Hilux but did not speculate on its availability in the U.S. market. However, he confirmed that Toyota is exploring both BEV and PHEV versions of the Tacoma and Tundra.
Regarding the broader market, while there are currently five all-electric pickup trucks available in the U.S., they are primarily priced as luxury vehicles. There are no plug-in hybrid electric pickups currently on sale in the country.
Toyota's considerations come in the context of the automotive industry's response to slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and revised emissions regulations under the Biden administration. Other automakers, such as Hyundai, are also reassessing their plans to exclusively produce all-electric vehicles based on market demand and regulatory requirements.