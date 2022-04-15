Viacom18 Launch Dedicated Sports Channel Sports18

Viacom18 launched Sports18, the dedicated sports broadcasting channel of the network on Friday.

The pay-TV channel, available in Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD) will offer fans the best-in-class sports content in India.

Sports18 will broadcast the world's most premium sports properties, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 , NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP and BWF events.

Moreover, the channel will provide viewers access to programming of international sports news, magazine and highlights shows.

As the LaLiga, Ligue1, Serie A, and the NBA come to the business end of their seasons, viewers will now be able to experience all the excitement on Sports18. Additionally, viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports via Viacom18’s video-on-demand platform Voot and JioTV.

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said, "We are pleased to launch a dedicated sports channel for an audience across demographics and geographies. Sports18 will strive to be India's most-coveted broadcast network by providing fans easy access to a comprehensive bouquet of international and premier sports content.”

