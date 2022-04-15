Bus Service Connecting Agartala To Bangladesh To Resume Next Week

The Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata bus service will resume from next week after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Visas for passengers are already being issued by the assistant high commission of Bangladesh in Tripura’s capital Agartala.

The bus service that connects Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka will resume after both India and Bangladesh withdrew restrictions on passenger movement through Akhaura and Benapole land ports to Bangladesh.

The Maitree bus service of the Tripura road transport corporation (TRTC) will start from April 20, state government officials confirmed. However, an official confirmation from Bangladesh is yet to come.