Vistara Airlines Announces Festive Season Sale Starting Today

The Vistara Airlines on Monday (October 17) announced a festive sale across its domestic and international network. In a statement, the airline announced that the sale offers discounts on fares for all three cabin classes – Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class.

Under the sale, the domestic bookings are open for a period of 72 hours, starting from 0001 hours on October 17 (Monday) and ending at 2359 hours on October 19 (Wednesday). The one-way, all-inclusive domestic fares start from Rs 1,499 for Economy, Rs 2,999 for Premium Economy, and Rs 8,999 for Business Class, the statement stated.

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start from Rs 14,149 for Economy, Rs 18,499 for Premium Economy, and Rs 42,499 for Business Class with a four-day long booking period starting 0001 hours on October 17 (Monday) and ending 2359 hours on October 20 (Thursday).

All fares are inclusive of taxes, for travel between October 23, 2022, and March 31, 2023 (blackout dates apply), Vistara’s statement said.

“The festive season is all about creating happy memories, and planning trips and holidays is a great way to do so. The recent surge in demand for air travel is quite encouraging, and we are delighted to offer our customers the chance to fly India’s best airline at discounted fares. We are confident that our customers will continue to choose Vistara as their preferred airline to re-unite with their friends and family for festive celebrations,” Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Deepak Rajawat said as quoted by The Indian Express.

Bookings under the sale are open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s airport ticket offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, online travel agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply on these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.