A Volatile Session, Gap Up, Sharp Selling And Recovery At Close After Fed Meeting Results

Market Outlook - Index

NIFTY: The NIFTY posted ATH 25610 today and formed an inverted hammer at the top. The index closed at 25415 after posting an intraday low of 25377. The NIFTY has a resistance at 25476 and if prices manages to break and sustain above that, we can see further advance. On the flipside, the support is pegged at 25320 and a break below the same may bring in corrective move. Else can expect a range bound trading.

BANK NIFTY: The Bank Nifty has a strong resistance at 53350-70 range which is previous reaction high and a break and sustain above the same may bring in advances. The immediate support a 52750-700 range for today.

NIFTY MIDCAP Select Index: The index has strong support at 13000-12980 levels and if the level is held the market may try to stay firm today. The immediate resistance is strong at the zone 13150-170 range.

Stocks: Buy Oberoi Realty LTP 1855, target 1950-2000 in the short term with stop loss below 1770. TCS: Buy on decline to 4220-4230 target 4310 with stop loss below 4160.