Wagh Bakri Director Parag Desai Passes Away at 49

The executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai passed away at the age of 49 on Sunday after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.
According to reports, Desai had been admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment for a severe head injury after he fell near his residence when he was attacked by street dogs.
The news of his demise was confirmed by the company on social media. “With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram story.
Taking to X, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil offered condolences. He wrote, “Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain hemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India.”