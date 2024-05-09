What's Driving Surge in Potato and Onion Prices in Guwahati's Beltola Market?

Following the conclusion of the elections, a significant increase in the prices of potatoes and onions has been observed in the Beltola market. The surge in prices is attributed to notable fluctuations in wholesale rates of these essential commodities.
Last week, Agra's potatoes were wholesaled at prices ranging from Rs. 1,800 to Rs. 1,900 per quintal. However, this week, the wholesale price has skyrocketed to Rs. 2,700 per quintal, indicating a substantial price hike. Similarly, the price surge is mirrored in Bengal potatoes, with rates soaring to Rs. 2,300 per quintal.
Consequently, consumers in the Beltola market are feeling the pinch, with the current retail price of potatoes ranging between Rs. 30 to Rs. 35 per kilogram.
Furthermore, the price of onions has also witnessed a sharp increase in the market. Last week, onions were available at Rs. 30 per kilogram. However, post-elections, the wholesale price of onions has surged by Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,000 per quintal, leading to a retail price of Rs. 40 per kilogram today.
The sudden inflation in potato and onion prices is causing concern among consumers, who are grappling with the economic implications of the post-election market fluctuations. The significant price hikes highlight the immediate challenges faced by households in managing their day-to-day expenses amidst escalating food costs.