WhatsApp to Introduce Voice Status Updates on iOS Beta Soon

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update.

It provides users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates, reports WABetaInfo.

According to reports, the microphone icon will show up when users don't enter any text and it will allow users to post a voice note up to 30 seconds to their status updates.

Last month, the messaging platform had rolled out the business tools tab on iOS beta.

The feature helps users to easily reach all messaging tools available to businesses without opening WhatsApp Settings.

The new tab called 'Tools' would replace the old camera tab if the feature is enabled for the user's account.

The business tools tab feature was released to a few businesses after installing the latest update of WhatsApp Business beta from TestFlight.