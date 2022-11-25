One Arrested in Guwahati Businessman’s Murder Case

One person has been arrested in connection to the murder of businessman Ranjit Bora who was shot dead in Guwahati’s Panjabari area on Monday.

The accused has been arrested by the Garchuk Police on Friday.

The person is currently being interrogated by the police.

It may be mentioned that miscreants fired upon Ranjit Bora, the manager of Purabi Dairy.

According to reports, the incident took place while he went to deposit money at a bank.

Bora was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the GMCH.