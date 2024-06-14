Wholesale Food Prices Surge From 5.52% in April to 7.40% in May

In April of the previous year, wholesale inflation turned negative, similar to the initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020. Wholesale inflation was 8.39 percent in October 2022 and has been declining since then. Notably, WPI-based inflation had remained in double digits for 18 consecutive months until September 2022.

The government releases monthly index numbers of wholesale prices on the 14th (or the next working day), compiled from data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units nationwide.