Yield 4 Finance Chairman Sanjeev Chadha Accepted To Forbes Business Council

Sanjeev Chadha, Chairman, Yield Group of Companies, a premier provider of financial instruments in trade transactions, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Sanjeev Chadha was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Sanjeev Chadha into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Sanjeev has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help [HIM OR HER] reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.