YouTube Premium Raises Subscription Prices in India

YouTube has announced a price increase for its Premium subscription service in India, impacting all available plans. This adjustment, which affects individual, family, and student plans, introduces varying degrees of price hikes across the board.
The revised prices are already visible on YouTube's official website. For the recurring Individual plan, the monthly cost has risen from ₹129 to ₹149. The Family plan, which supports up to five users, has seen a substantial increase from ₹189 to ₹299 per month. Despite the hike, the Student plan remains the most affordable, though its price has adjusted from ₹79 to ₹89 per month.
Prepaid plans have also been revised. The Individual prepaid monthly plan is now priced at ₹159, up from ₹139. The quarterly prepaid plan has increased to ₹459 from ₹399, and the annual prepaid plan now costs ₹1490, a ₹200 rise from the previous ₹1290.
It remains unclear whether existing subscribers will be granted a grace period before the new rates take effect. The platform has updated both prepaid and recurring subscription plans to reflect these changes.