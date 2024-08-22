Cristiano Ronaldo Surpasses Messi, Hits 10 Million YouTube Subscribers in a Day

Cristiano Ronaldo, a global football icon, has made a stunning entry into the world of YouTube, shattering records with the launch of his new channel, 'UR'. Within just 90 minutes of its launch, Ronaldo's channel reached 1 million subscribers, marking the fastest rise to this milestone in YouTube's history. As of now, the channel boasts over 14.5 million subscribers and continues to grow rapidly.
The 39-year-old football legend, known for his illustrious career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and currently Al-Nassr, announced his channel on Wednesday, urging fans to subscribe. The channel is set to offer insights into not just his football career but also his personal life, including family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, and business.
Ronaldo's YouTube debut surpasses that of his contemporary, Lionel Messi, who has 2.32 million subscribers on his channel launched in 2006. Ronaldo's channel has already broken the record for reaching 10 million subscribers in just 24 hours, surpassing Hamster Kombat’s previous record of 7 days.
In his inaugural posts, Ronaldo shared a teaser trailer, a fun quiz with partner Georgina Rodriguez, and a clip of himself with his Madame Tussauds wax figure. His extensive social media presence includes 636 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 112.5 million on X (formerly Twitter).
As Ronaldo embarks on this new digital venture, it is anticipated that his YouTube channel will continue to set new records and captivate fans worldwide.