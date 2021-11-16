Atleast 5 Family Members Of Sushant Singh’s Killed In Road Mishap

In a shocking accident, five members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning in Bihar.

As per reports, the incident occurred when the vehicle, an SUV, carrying ten people collided with a truck on National Highway 333 in Lakhisarai.

Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

The members of the family were returning from the funeral ceremony of the sister of Sushant Singh’s brother in law OP Singh, a senior officer in Haryana Police. They were en route to their home at Bhandar village in Jamui district

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh (brother-in-law of OP Singh), his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh. The others were identified as Baby Devi, Anita Devi, and the driver Preetam Kumar. Kumar’s relationship with the family has not been ascertained yet.

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in suspicious circumstances. An investigation is underway.