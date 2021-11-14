Australia Clinch Maiden Title Of T20 World Cup Against New Zealand

Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets to lift their maiden title of T20 World Cup.

New Zealand scored a challenging 172/4 against Australia in the T20 World Cup of 2021 title clash, on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the BlackCaps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one batsman.

Australia won the toss and skipper Aaron Finch invited New Zealand to bat in the finale at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams finished second in their groups behind England and Pakistan. New Zealand edged England in the first semi-final, while, Aussies defeated an in-form Pakistan team in the second semi-final in Dubai.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup kickstarted on October 17.