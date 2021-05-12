Bengal Guv To Visit Post Poll Violence Affected People In Assam Camps

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar would be visiting camps in Assam where some people from West Bengal according to reports have taken refuge due to post-assembly poll violence.

Governor Dhankhar on Wednesday said he will travel to Assam on Friday he said in a tweet.

He will visit Rangpali and Srirampur in Assam, Governor Dhankhar tweeted.

On Friday, Mr Dhankhar will visit “Ranpagli & Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety.”

Ranpagli is in Dhubri district and Srirampur is in Kokrajhar district of Assam. Both districts are adjacent to West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on May 6 that a total of 16 people have been killed in the clashes between the two parties – Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

An eight phase Assembly election was conducted in Bengal between March 27 and April 29. The results were announced on May 12.

