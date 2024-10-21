Bigg Boss: Rajat Dalal Net Worth, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Early Life and Education of Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal was born and raised in Faridabad, Haryana. His parents, Mohinder Singh Dalal and his mother, are proud of his accomplishments. Rajat grew up with two siblings—Mukesh Dalal, his brother, and Neeru Dalal, his sister, who currently resides in Australia. Rajat's interest in sports developed early during his schooling at Tagore Academy Public School. His physical prowess and determination were evident from a young age, and he balanced his academics with his passion for athletics. Later, he pursued his higher education at Manav Rachna University, where he continued his training in powerlifting while focusing on his studies.

Rajat Dalal's Family

Rajat comes from a close-knit family, with his father, Mohinder Singh Dalal playing an important role in his life. His siblings, Mukesh and Neeru, have also been part of his support system. Despite his busy schedule, Rajat maintains strong ties with his family.

Career Highlights of Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal’s powerlifting career has been filled with notable accomplishments. His dedication led him to set a world record in the deadlift, lifting 302.5 kg (666.5 pounds) in the 90 kg weight class. Apart from his success in national and international competitions, Rajat's influence extends to social media, where he has garnered a large following as a fitness influencer. His participation in Bigg Boss 18 has added to his fame, as his outspoken nature and athletic background make him a strong contestant in the reality show.

Rajat Dalal Net Worth

Rajat Dalal's estimated net worth stands at around ₹16.8 crores ($2 million USD in 2024), derived primarily from his fitness-related businesses, sponsorships, and social media engagements. His net worth is expected to increase after the Bigg Boss season 18.

Rajat Dalal Luxury Cars

Though Rajat maintains a humble public persona, it is believed that his increasing wealth could see him indulging in luxury cars and other high-end purchases as his career advances. He currently has a Thar, as per the sources.

Rajat Dalal Controversies

Rajat Dalal has been involved in multiple controversies:

High-speed driving incident : Rajat Dalal came under fire after a viral video showed him hitting a motorcyclist while driving at high speed. Instead of stopping, he continued driving, remarking, “This is just daily stuff for me,” sparking public outrage.

Assault accusation : Rajat was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly abducting and assaulting an 18-year-old boy who posted a selfie with Rajat at his gym with an offensive caption. Rajat reportedly lured the boy back to the gym, where he and his friends assaulted him. A video of the incident went viral, resulting in public backlash.

Dispute with Carryminati : Rajat clashed with popular YouTuber Carryminati after a roast video made fun of his views on "Sigma males." Rajat demanded the video be edited or deleted, which led to Carryminati apologizing and editing the video.

Controversial comments on MS Dhoni: During an interview at the Entertainers Cricket League, Rajat caused a stir by omitting MS Dhoni from his list of players he would want for his team, leading to widespread criticism from cricket fans.

Interesting Facts about Rajat Dalal

World record in powerlifting : Rajat set a world record in the deadlift, lifting 302.5 kg (666.5 pounds) in the 90 kg weight class.

Dual Instagram presence : Rajat is active on Instagram under two accounts - @rajat_9629 and @trainedbyrajat, where he shares fitness content and personal updates.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant : Rajat is currently a participant in Bigg Boss 18, where his controversial past and bold personality have made him a talked-about contestant.

Influence in fitness : Rajat is a well-known fitness influencer and digital creator with a strong social media presence aimed at promoting fitness and healthy living.

Early start in sports: Rajat's love for physical activities began during his school years, where he excelled in athletics and later transitioned into powerlifting.

FAQs