Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Chum Darang’s Early Life and Family

Chum Darang grew up in a close-knit family in Pasighat, alongside her parents and three siblings. Her father, Tajeep Darang, and her mother, Yamik Dulom Darang, have always supported her career ambitions. Chum is especially close to her two younger brothers, Tabit and Ninong Darang, and her elder sister, Mitu Darang. Her upbringing in a scenic, culturally rich area has inspired her activism and entrepreneurial spirit, leading her to open Cafe Chu in Pasighat, which reflects her Northeastern roots.

Chum Darang’s Career

Beauty Pageants

Chum’s journey in beauty pageants began at the age of 16. She won Miss AAPSU in 2010, a major turning point that motivated her to pursue further pageants. Over the years, she has earned several prestigious titles, including:

Miss North East Diva 2014 - Finalist

Miss Himalaya 2015 - Second Runner-up

Miss Earth India Water 2016 - Represented India in the Miss Earth competition.

Miss Asia World 2017 - Secured fifth position, won the Miss Internet sub-title.

Miss Tiara India International 2017 - Won along with sub-titles for “Miss Sports Gear” and “Miss Best National Costume,” defeating contestants from around the world.

Acting Career

Chum made her acting debut in the Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok as an infomercial girl. This small but noticeable role opened up more acting opportunities, leading to her film debut in 2022 with Badhaai Do, where she portrayed Rimjhim Jongkey, a same-sex partner to Bhumi Pednekar’s character. Her nuanced performance was lauded, and it spotlighted her as an emerging talent in Indian cinema. In the same year, Chum also made an appearance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film starring Alia Bhatt, further building her acting profile.

Chum Darang in Bigg Boss 18

Chum’s entry into Bigg Boss Season 18 marks her first venture into reality television. Known for her composed and grounded nature, her fans are curious to see how she will adapt to the high-pressure Bigg Boss house dynamics. Her participation is expected to bring cultural representation from Northeast India to a wider audience, fostering greater inclusivity in mainstream media.

Chum Darang Awards and Recognitions

Chum has been recognized by various organizations for her contributions to social causes and her representation in Indian cinema. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh acknowledged her for her activism and efforts to support local communities in her home state.

Chum Darang Net Worth

As of 2024, Chum’s estimated net worth is ₹3 crore. Her income is derived from acting, modeling, endorsements, and her entrepreneurial ventures, including her café. Her Bigg Boss 18 appearance is expected to add to her popularity and open doors to additional revenue streams.

Chum Darang’s Social Activism

Chum has been actively involved in social work, particularly focused on uplifting marginalized communities in Arunachal Pradesh. Her dedication to social causes, combined with her platform, enables her to address important issues and work toward solutions.

Interesting Facts about Chum Darang

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Chum is the owner of Cafe Chu, a popular spot in Pasighat that celebrates Northeastern culture and cuisine.

Early Start in Pageants: Her passion for beauty pageants was sparked when she was just 16, winning her first major title in 2010.

LGBTQ+ Representation: Chum’s role in Badhaai Do was highly praised for its sensitive portrayal of same-sex relationships in Indian cinema.

Adventure Lover: Chum enjoys traveling, often exploring new destinations to relax and recharge.

Conclusion

Chum Darang’s journey from the picturesque landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh to the spotlight of Bollywood and Bigg Boss speaks to her resilience and talent. Her achievements in beauty pageants, activism, and acting highlight her diverse abilities and dedication to her craft. With a growing fan base, she continues to break barriers and bring representation to Northeastern India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information that is publicly available and comes from sources that are considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any wrong information, and readers should verify the information on their own.

