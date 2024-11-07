Vaibhav Gupta Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Early Life and Family

Vaibhav Gupta was born in Kanpur and attended Mantora Public School, followed by Christ Church College, where he nurtured his love for music. Despite his father's desire for him to pursue engineering, Vaibhav chose music, gaining initial recognition by winning Kanpur Got Talent in 2017. His family life had its challenges, as his mother separated from his father early on. Raised by his father, Vishnu Gupta, a businessman, Vaibhav was strongly supported in his musical aspirations.

Vaibhav Gupta’s Personal Life

Vaibhav's personal life reflects his focus on music and self-development. Known as “Kanpur ka Tarana,” he enjoys staying grounded and continuously seeks ways to connect with his audience through soulful renditions and live performances, aiming to recreate the magic of the ’90s in his music.

Vaibhav Gupta’s Career Highlights

Vaibhav’s career is marked by numerous accolades and achievements. After winning Kanpur Got Talent and Ignitia ’18 in 2018, he participated in the KSS Inter School Solo Singing competition in 2020, further honing his skills. His big break came with Radiocity Super Singer in 2022, which showcased his talent on a larger platform and prepared him for his ultimate victory on Indian Idol Season 14 in 2023.

During Indian Idol, he impressed renowned celebrities, including Mahesh Bhatt, Sukhwinder Singh, and Karisma Kapoor, with Kapoor likening him to Shammi Kapoor. Judge Shreya Ghoshal praised his journey as “remarkable and inspiring.” His win brought him a prize of ₹25 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the dream opportunity to establish his music studio.

Vaibhav Gupta’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Vaibhav Gupta’s estimated net worth is ₹1.5 crore, bolstered by his earnings from Indian Idol, prize winnings, and performance fees. His recent success has also led to more brand endorsements and opportunities, setting the stage for further growth in his career.

Vaibhav Gupta’s Cars and Lifestyle

Winning Indian Idol provided Vaibhav with a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, symbolizing his journey from Kanpur to fame. He aspires to establish a music studio, fulfilling a long-standing dream to create and produce tracks that resonate with his fans.

Vaibhav Gupta’s Awards and Recognition

Winner of Kanpur Got Talent (2017)

Ignitia -18 Winner at PSIT Kanpur (2018)

Winner of KSS Inter School Solo Singing competition (2020)

Winner of Radiocity Super Singer Season 14 (2022)

Winner of Indian Idol Season 14 (2023)

Interesting Facts about Vaibhav Gupta

Shiv Tattoo : He has a Shiv ji tattoo on his right hand.

Head Boy : Vaibhav served as the head boy at Mantora Public School.

Future Aspirations : He dreams of doing playback singing for stars like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

’90s Music Lover: He aims to revive live music with a nostalgic twist reminiscent of the 1990s.

Conclusion

Vaibhav Gupta’s journey from local competitions to winning Indian Idol is inspiring. His passion for music and dedication to his craft have established him as one of the promising voices in the industry. With his humble nature and ambition to create memorable music, Vaibhav is set to make waves in Bollywood’s playback singing arena.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.

FAQs