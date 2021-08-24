BPF Reaches Out To CM For Secret Ballot Voting During Floor Test In BTC

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
BTC Secret Ballot

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary wanted the authorities to make an arrangement for ‘secret ballot’ voting during the floor test in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to prove the party’s majority.

In the last BTC polls, BPF emerged as the single largest party by winning the majority of seats.

But owing to the absence of anti-defection law in the 6th schedule councils, some of the party members resigned later from BPF.

Related News

Rs 6 Lakh Crore Asset Announced For National Monetisation…

1.6 Crore People In India Missed 2nd Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs

Baghjan Issue: Supreme Court Forms 6 New Committees

Assam: Titabar Congress MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah Speculated…

Bodoland People’s Front MLA and spokesperson Durga Das Boro said, “BPF president Hagrama Mohilary is in talks with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the matter of secret ballot voting.”

“The BPF should be given the scope to prove its majority in the Council. Everybody knows that if voting is conducted in the secret ballot mode, the BPF will be able to prove its majority in BTC,” Boro added.

Durga Das Boro further added, “The overall management of BTC is monitored by the Governor of Assam. But the state government can advise the Governor to hold the secret ballot vote.”

MLA Boro further said that in such a situation, the Governor may accept the advice of the government and conduct secret ballot voting.

According to Boro, if the BPF could prove its majority in BTC, it would not affect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in any way.

“We will cordially work with the state government for the development of the state and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Boro said.

Also Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Marries Fiancee In Secret Ceremony: Reports

You might also like
Top Stories

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam gets Bail

Top Stories

Tripura Tribal Council To Be Renamed

Election 2021

Assam Election: Ranjit Dass Slams Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Entertainment

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat Dies at 50

Top Stories

Assam: Mandatory COVID Tests On-Arrival To Be Withdrawn

National

Setback for Sindhu as Coach Kim quits