BPF Reaches Out To CM For Secret Ballot Voting During Floor Test In BTC

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary wanted the authorities to make an arrangement for ‘secret ballot’ voting during the floor test in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to prove the party’s majority.

In the last BTC polls, BPF emerged as the single largest party by winning the majority of seats.

But owing to the absence of anti-defection law in the 6th schedule councils, some of the party members resigned later from BPF.

Bodoland People’s Front MLA and spokesperson Durga Das Boro said, “BPF president Hagrama Mohilary is in talks with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the matter of secret ballot voting.”

“The BPF should be given the scope to prove its majority in the Council. Everybody knows that if voting is conducted in the secret ballot mode, the BPF will be able to prove its majority in BTC,” Boro added.

Durga Das Boro further added, “The overall management of BTC is monitored by the Governor of Assam. But the state government can advise the Governor to hold the secret ballot vote.”

MLA Boro further said that in such a situation, the Governor may accept the advice of the government and conduct secret ballot voting.

According to Boro, if the BPF could prove its majority in BTC, it would not affect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in any way.

“We will cordially work with the state government for the development of the state and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR),” Boro said.